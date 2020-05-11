The Budget Would Aim At Creating New Confidence: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada

Minister for Finance Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada said that higher cooperation, collaboration and participation among the federal, state and local level governments would be maintained for disaster risk reduction and management, health service and safety, relief and economic rehabilitation, and balanced and sustainable development.

He said the budget for the next fiscal year 2020/21 would focus on mitigating the impact of coronavirus on the economy including the private sector business and creating resilient health and disaster preparedness infrastructure.

Presenting the Principles and Priorities of the Budget of FY 2020/21 at the Federal Parliament today, he said that the upcoming budget would pay enough attention to the creation of a system of disaster preparedness and management reports The Rising Nepal.

“Institutionalising the achievements in development, good governance and prosperity made so far, quality and accessible health service would be ensured to save the lives of people from the coronavirus pandemic. The state will fulfill its responsibility in regard to welfare,” he said.

According to daily, A co-investment modality among the governments would be adopted for the development of health infrastructure, enhancement of the capacity of human resources and expansion of health insurance to make the health system more resilient.

According to him, the budget would aim at creating new confidence, awareness and activity to revive the economy that is suffering due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown imposed to save the lives of people from the crisis. “Our aim would be to make the economy more dynamic against the current recession created by the pandemic,” he said. “I feel higher responsibilities while formulating the budget for the next fiscal at the time when the country is struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak and save health and lives of people and keep the economy alive,” the daily quoted Dr. Khatiwada.