India Records Biggest Single-Day Jump Tally Reaches 67,152

In biggest single-day jump, India saw over 4,000 fresh cases of novel coronavirus. While the total number of cases has climbed to 67,152, the death toll has reached 2,206 India Today reports.

According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, the total cases in India climbed to 67,152 on Monday. The total count of coronavirus cases in India included 44,029 active cases, while 20,916 patients recovered or discharged. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 2,206 on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the death toll due to coronavirus stood at 2,109 and the number of cases at 62,939.

At 22,171 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state so far. It is followed by Gujarat with 8,194 cases. Maximum deaths due to coronavirus have also been recorded in Maharashtra (832), followed by Gujarat (493).

Tamil Nadu has meanwhile surpassed Delhi in total coronavirus cases numbers. Delhi has 6,923 reported cases while Tamil Nadu has 7,204 confirmed cases.

Rajasthan is nearing the 4,000-mark while Madhya Pradesh has seen 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh 3,467 cases. Andhra Pradesh has 1,980 cases of coronavirus, West Bengal 1,939 and Punjab 1,823. Telangana has 1,196 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 861, Karnataka 848, Haryana 703 and Bihar 696.

Kerala has reported 512 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has recorded 377 cases. A total of 169 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 157 in Jharkhand. Tripura has reported 150 cases, Uttarakhand 68, Assam 63, Chhattisgarh 59, Himachal Pradesh 55 and Ladakh 42.