Prime Minister Modi Announced A Special Financial Package

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special Rs 20 lakh crore financial package for a self-reliant India besides hinting at further expansion of nationwide lockdown with more ease in restrictions. He also said that India needs to be self-sufficient to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

“Special economic package will have emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws. Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry,” PM Modi said, adding that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliberate on the implementation of the package in coming days. He also said that India has ramped up its PPE manufacturing capacity in the wake of the Covid-19 crises and is now producing over two lakh PPE kits and N95 masks daily.

With India reporting 3,604 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections Tuesday crossed the 70,000-mark to reach 70,756 including the 22,454 people who have been treated and discharged so far. The death toll also rose to 2,293. According to the Home Ministry, the recovery rate stands at 31.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Railway services starting Tuesday will run to full capacity, while leaving it up to the passengers to maintain social distancing on board, and to states to decide the protocol on arrival. More than 54,000 passengers made reservations for their train journeys within three hours after the Indian Railways opened booking on Monday. Also, sources have told The Indian Express that Aarogya Setu app is a must for people travelling by trains. Passengers who don’t have it will be asked to download even after reaching the station.