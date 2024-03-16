Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India

Bhutani Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay met his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, yesterday evening at the Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, on the first day of his five-day official to India reports kuenselonline

A joint statement from the bilateral meetings is expected to be issued today.

Bhutanese PM was received by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Ashwni Choubey alongside other senior officials from the Government of India and the Royal Bhutan Embassy, on arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In an effort to strengthen the enduring friendship and goodwill between Bhutan and India, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is on an official visit to India from 14th to 18th March.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, (PMO) Bhutan, said the visit holds promise in opening up new avenues of cooperation and fostering mutual growth between the two neighbouring nations.

The visit, they said, marks a milestone for Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay as it is his inaugural foreign trip since assuming office as the fourth democratically elected Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Soon after his arrival, Lyonchhen engaged in discussions with the Foreign Secretary of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. After the meeting with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, hosted a dinner in honour of Lyonchhoen and his delegation.

PM Tshering Tobgay will engage in discussions with various government leaders and business figures, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and explore avenues for collaboration. The prime minister is scheduled to meet the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, today.

Accompanying the Prime Minister during his five-day visit to India are high level officials from the Royal Government including the Foreign and External Affairs Minister DN Dungyel, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering; Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Namgay Dorji, Aum Tashi Doma and other senior officials.