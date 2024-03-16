Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India

Bhutanese PM Meets Indian PM Modi In India

March 16, 2024, 8:59 a.m.

Bhutani Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay met his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, yesterday evening at the Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, on the first day of his five-day official to India reports kuenselonline

A joint statement from the bilateral meetings is expected to be issued today.

Bhutanese PM was received by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Ashwni Choubey alongside other senior officials from the Government of India and the Royal Bhutan Embassy, on arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In an effort to strengthen the enduring friendship and goodwill between Bhutan and India, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is on an official visit to India from 14th to 18th March.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, (PMO) Bhutan, said the visit holds promise in opening up new avenues of cooperation and fostering mutual growth between the two neighbouring nations.

The visit, they said, marks a milestone for Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay as it is his inaugural foreign trip since assuming office as the fourth democratically elected Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Soon after his arrival, Lyonchhen engaged in discussions with the Foreign Secretary of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. After the meeting with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, hosted a dinner in honour of Lyonchhoen and his delegation.

PM Tshering Tobgay will engage in discussions with various government leaders and business figures, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and explore avenues for collaboration. The prime minister is scheduled to meet the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, today.

Accompanying the Prime Minister during his five-day visit to India are high level officials from the Royal Government including the Foreign and External Affairs Minister DN Dungyel, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering; Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Namgay Dorji, Aum Tashi Doma and other senior officials.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity'
Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months
Mar 16, 2024
CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage
Mar 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Mar 16, 2024
Arun III Hydropower Project Is 70 Percent Complete
Mar 15, 2024

More on India

Indian Train Collision: 13 Killed And Over 50 Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 2 weeks ago
‘India’s G20 Presidency Has Become A Symbol Of Inclusion, Of Sabka Saath,’ says PM Modi By Agencies 6 months, 1 week ago
India Puts Moon Rover To 'Sleep' After Successful Mission By Agencies 6 months, 2 weeks ago
India Releases Footage Of Moon Rover At Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 3 weeks ago
BRICS countries’ Role Important Again Amid Economic Challenges — Indian Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 3 weeks ago
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Landed Successfully In Moon By Agencies 6 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Budhigandaki Hydel Project Requires Rs 317 Billion investment By Agencies Mar 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepal's Print Media Is Facing Challenges By Shanker Man Singh Mar 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75