Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada Presents Economic Survey In Parliament

May 26, 2020, 6:23 p.m.

Finance minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada presented the 'Economic Survey- 2076/77 BS' in the Federal Parliament reports RSS.

Finance Minister Dr Khatiwada today presented the Survey in separate sessions of the House of Representatives and National Assembly. On the occasions, the Finance Minister briefed both the Houses about the entire economic state including physical development till mid-March of the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada is presenting the budget on Thursday at the Federal Parliament amidst these uncertainties and coronavirus pandemic inflating the crisis in future.

