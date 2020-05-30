Prime Minister Narendra Modi Completes One Year Of His Second Tenure

On the first anniversary of Modi government 2.0, the prime minister has written a letter to citizens of India, recounting the achievements, the hurdles and the challenges faced by his government during the term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the citizens of India to mark the first anniversary of his second term in office. The PM Modi-led NDA government had first come to power on May 26, 2014. He was re-elected as PM with a landslide victory on May 23. he took an oath to the office again on May 30.

In his letter, PM Modi has shared the various schemes launched by the Modi government during the first and second term and the monumental challenges faced by it.

"This day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority. Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our nation," PM Modi said in the letter.

The prime minister said that given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, "there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival".

Pushing the agenda of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the prime minister said becoming self-reliant was the need of the hour. "We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it - Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India."

"This initiative will usher in a new era of opportunities for every Indian, be it our farmers, workers, small entrepreneurs or youth associated with startups," the PM said.

The PM ended the letter by promising the nation that he will work day and night to solve problems faced by the nation.

"There are many challenges and problems that our country faces. I am working day and night. There could be deficiencies in me but there is nothing that our country lacks. The source of strength for my resolve is you, your support, blessings and affection. Due to the global pandemic this is certainly a time of crisis but for us Indians, this is also a time for a firm resolve," he said.

"We will move ahead on the path of progress and victory will be ours."

He noted that during normal times, the celebrations for the first anniversary would have been different. "During normal times, I would have been in your midst. However, the present circumstances do not permit that. That is why I seek your blessings through this letter," the PM said.

PM Narendra Modi said that since 2014, the nation has witnessed some major transformations. "In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance," the prime minister said.

Counting the achievements of his first term, PM Modi said, "From 2014 to 2019, India's stature rose significantly. The dignity of the poor was enhanced. The nation achieved financial inclusion, free gas and electricity connections, total sanitation coverage, and made progress towards ensuring 'Housing for All'."

"India demonstrated its mettle through the surgical strike and airstrike. At the same time, decades-old demands such as OROP, One Nation One Tax- GST, better MSP for farmers were fulfilled," he said,

He said that since 2019, when India voted him back to power, he has been working to make India a global leader.

In the letter to citizens, PM Modi recounted some of the key decisions taken by his government which 'were widely discussed and remain etched in public discourse'.

The list included Article 370, Ram Mandir judgment, Triple Talaq and amendment to the Citizenship Act.

