Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province

May 6, 2024, 7:49 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

