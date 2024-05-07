Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Gusty Wind Is Likely In Kathmandu And Koshi Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Gusty Wind Is Likely In Kathmandu And Koshi Province

May 7, 2024, 7:32 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

