Revenue Generation Was Not Good: Finance Minister DR. Khatiwada

Revenue Generation Was Not Good: Finance Minister DR. Khatiwada

June 15, 2020, 3:03 p.m.

Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada said that the state of revenue generation was not good due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said government had no better options of collecting revenue for meeting its daily expenses. “The situation is quite unpredictable, therefore I expect for a unity regarding this issue,” he added.

Tabling the bills in House of Representatives seeking approval, minister Khatiwada said that there was greater possibility of obtaining grants and loans from donors.

Dr Khatiwada himself had tabled the bills in the House seeking approval. The house endorsed three dependent bills of ‘Appropriation Bill 2020/21’ with majority votes. The Lower House of the parliament endorsed the Financial Bill, Bill to Raise Public Debt-2077, and Loan and Guarantee Bill (24th Amendment) today.

“Managing loans from donors is possible because we have achieved several commitments at the time of budget formation,” he said. According to him donors are ready for budgetary assistance

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Prime Minister Oli
Jun 15, 2020
Youths Do Not Need To Go For Any Protests: PM Oli
Jun 15, 2020
Nepal’s Offices Resuming Services From Today
Jun 15, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.8 Million
Jun 15, 2020
Indian Railways Deploys 204 Isolation Coaches After Infection Reaches To 3.2 Lakh
Jun 15, 2020

More on Economy

Nepal Extends Suspension Of National And International Flights Till July 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 13 minutes ago
Miss Universe Nepal New Franchise Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 May Push Millions More Children Into Child Labour – ILO And UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
World Bank’s $450 Million Road Support In Nepal To Spur COVID-19 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
NIBL Winning A Legal Battle By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Conciliation of MCC Would Have Sever Repercussion On Nepal-USA Ties: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Youths Do Not Need To Go For Any Protests: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Knowing Enlightened Self-interest By Atul K. Thakur Jun 15, 2020
Kathmandu Crossed Red Lines. India-Nepal Relations Are Entering A Deep Freeze By Constantino Xavier Jun 15, 2020
Pardafas In the Age Of Corona By Hemang Dixit Jun 15, 2020
Nepal’s Offices Resuming Services From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75