Revenue Generation Was Not Good: Finance Minister DR. Khatiwada

Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada said that the state of revenue generation was not good due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said government had no better options of collecting revenue for meeting its daily expenses. “The situation is quite unpredictable, therefore I expect for a unity regarding this issue,” he added.

Tabling the bills in House of Representatives seeking approval, minister Khatiwada said that there was greater possibility of obtaining grants and loans from donors.

Dr Khatiwada himself had tabled the bills in the House seeking approval. The house endorsed three dependent bills of ‘Appropriation Bill 2020/21’ with majority votes. The Lower House of the parliament endorsed the Financial Bill, Bill to Raise Public Debt-2077, and Loan and Guarantee Bill (24th Amendment) today.

“Managing loans from donors is possible because we have achieved several commitments at the time of budget formation,” he said. According to him donors are ready for budgetary assistance