Indian Army Says 'No Soldier In Chinese Custody'

Indian Army issued a statement on Thursday evening confirming that no soldier was missing in action, which meant that all the soldiers involved in the clashes had been accounted for. The statement did not provide any details about the soldiers in Chinese custody The Indian Express reports.

The Chinese army on Thursday evening returned from its custody 10 Indian soldiers, including two officers, involved in Monday’s violent face-off in the Galwan River Valley.

These soldiers were handed over on the LAC after hectic negotiations between the two sides, including three rounds of talks at the Major General level from Tuesday to Thursday, officials told The Indian Express.

As per practice, these soldiers were medically examined and provided a preliminary debriefing.

This was the first time after the 1962 Sino-India War that Indian soldiers were taken into custody by the Chinese side.

As reported earlier, soldiers from both sides had clashed violently on Monday night near the LAC during the disengagement process in the Galwan River Valley area. Twenty Indian soldiers died in the clashes while another 76 were injured, none of whom are critical now.