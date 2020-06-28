Lunar Eclipse Of July 5 2020: What Time Is the 'Blood Moon Eclipse' In Nepal?

The third and the final eclipse of the current cycle, which included a lunar eclipse on June 5th, a historic solar eclipse on June 21, will come to pass on July 5 when the Earth would come between the Sun and the Moon making for a 'Red Moon Eclipse'.

Will the Lunar Eclipse of July 5th be visible from Nepal?

No, the lunar eclipse of July 5th will not be visible from Nepal because it would be bright sunshine in Nepal at that time of the day. The Lunar Eclipse will be visible from all Latin American countries, North American countries like the USA, Mexico, Canada, Cuba etc. Western European countries like UK, Spain, Germany, Italy and most of the African countries.

What Time is the Lunar Eclipse on July 5th?

The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be morning of July 5th between 8:45 am and 11:46 am. The eclipse will last for 2 hours and 45 mins.

Where can you see the eclipse?

Several live streams will run on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms where the Lunar Eclipse of July 5th will be clearly visible. You can log on to these websites and witness the lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Everything you need to know about the 'Blood Moon Eclipse'

After the world witnessed the extraordinary Solar Eclipse 2020 last Sunday, we are all set to welcome the third Lunar Eclipse of the year. Lunar eclipses can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. From some places, the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.

