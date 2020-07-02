Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law

Hong Kong Arrests Demonstrators Under New Security Law

July 2, 2020, 7:56 a.m.

Hong Kong police have made the first arrest under the territory's new national security law. It comes less than 24 hours after the law came into effect and on the same day Hong Kong marks its handover to China from British rule.

Police released a photo on Twitter early Wednesday afternoon. It shows a man bearing a Hong Kong independence flag in Causeway Bay.

Police said they also arrested 10 people for violating the new law and about 360 others for unlawful assembly and other related offences.

It follows a tumultuous start to the day with protestors taking to the streets to voice their opposition to the law.

Beijing approved the new legislation on Tuesday. It lays out four criminal acts it says endangers national security secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign or external forces. If convicted, people could face life in prison.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam defended the law during a ceremony to mark the 1997 handover.

Lam said, "The enactment of the law is the most important thing for Hong Kong's relationship to the mainland since the handover. It's a historic step, as it has completed a system to protect our sovereignty and security."

But critics say the law undermines the "one country, two systems" framework which is supposed to guarantee Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy and judicial independence.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops
Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally
Jul 02, 2020
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power
Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone
Jul 02, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5
Jul 02, 2020

More on East Asia

US, EU Condemn China's Security Law For Hong Kong By Agencies 23 hours, 53 minutes ago
China Passes Controversial Hong Kong National Security Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
N. Korean Leader Suspends Military Action Plans Against S. Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Japan's Fight Against Coronavirus 'Success': WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
China's National People's Congress Session Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Locusts Reached To 26 Districts In Nepal, Destroyed The Crops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
More Than 10.6 Million People Infected By Coronavirus Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Russians Set To Pave Way To Keep Putin In Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
I'm All For Masks: President Trump In Change Of Tone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020
Hong Kong Security Law Provides Chinese Central Government To Manage Jurisdiction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75