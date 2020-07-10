Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower

Although Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Kul Man Ghising is still in bereaving with the death of his 98 years old father five days ago, he came out with emergency direction and plan to manage the electricity supply reduced by shut down of power plants caused by the sudden monsoon flood,.

As the flood has damaged four major plants and two medium reducing the electricity generation by 500 MW, MD Ghising moved out from bereaving and took a regular job. Directing and managing the team, MD Ghising restored the power supply importing electricity from India causing a minimum disturbance.

Despite a short supply of almost half of electricity, Ghising, who is in isolation, arranges everything working with his technical team of NEA. Had not he activated, there would have a long power cut again. Instead of placing people in dark, MD Ghising preferred to break his isolation for the sake of customers.

Managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that the flood has badly damaged the generation and transmission sector. MD Ghising said many hydropower plants including those owned by NEA and private sector were shut down reducing 40 percent of electricity generation.

Landslide and floods triggered by the rain have badly damaged some hydropower plants own and operated by Nepal Electricity Authority and private sector cutting almost 500 MW of power supply.

He said that the power supply and distribution have affected all over the country due to the shutdown of power plants,. However. NEA has been supplying electricity with minimum effect. He said that NEA has been supplying electricity cutting power in just limited places.

He said that the alternative arrangements have already made to import the electricity from India through Katiya and Dhalkebar.

70 MW Middle Marsyangdi, 16 MW Trishuli and 14 MW Debighat are also shut down. Similarly, 45 MW Upper Bhotekosi and other plants with a capacity of 240 MW shut down. The heavy rain also damaged the Kabeli-corridor Transmission line in Siddhihumka halting 140 MW power evacuations. Due to heavy rain, transmission and distribution lines in other parts of the country also damaged

According to Nepal Electricity Authority, those include 240 MW power from NEA and 250 MW of the private sector. Due to flood, Nepal’s largest 144 MW Kaligandaki A Hydropower Plant was shut down since Friday morning. According to the head of Kaligandaki A Pashupati Gautam, the operation of the power plants is uncertain due to the intensity of flood.

MD Ghising said that NEA’s technical manpower has already mobilized to start the maintenance and restoration of transmission lines and power plants. He said that technicians are working day and night to restore the system and rehabilitated the damaged sites.

