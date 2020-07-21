11,55,191 COVID-19 Cases In India; 37,148 In A Day

11,55,191 COVID-19 Cases In India; 37,148 In A Day

July 21, 2020, 11:13 a.m.

India on Tuesday reported a spike of 37,148 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the highest single-day spike of 40,425 infections on July 20. While the country is still a month away from reaching its peak in Covid-19 cases, the pandemic continues to rage through the 1.35 crore population of India.

As many as 587 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in the past one day.

India, the world's third-worst infected nation, took 150 days to add 5 lakh cases and only 20 to double it to more than 10 lakh. The rise to 11 lakh happened in a matter of three days.

Source: :SIFY

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

200 Landslides Occurred At Mugling Naubishe Road Section
Jul 21, 2020
Hanumante River Inundates Bhaktapur
Jul 21, 2020
Daily Deaths Stay High, 50 More Die From Coronavirus In Bangladesh On Monday
Jul 21, 2020
Saptakosi River Crosses The Danger Level
Jul 21, 2020
Oxford Vaccine 'Promising' Against Coronavirus
Jul 21, 2020

More on India

Northern Bihar Is Under Water Due To Flood In Kosi, Bagmti And Gandak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 24 minutes ago
Despite Rising Cases In India, Delhi Contains COVID-19 By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Asian Confluence NADI Conversations Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
New COVID-19 cases Surge In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
India Sees More Local Coronavirus Lockdowns As Cases Near 800,000 By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago
India And China Agree To Expedite Disengagement By Newspapers 2 weeks ago

The Latest

200 Landslides Occurred At Mugling Naubishe Road Section By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
Hanumante River Inundates Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
Daily Deaths Stay High, 50 More Die From Coronavirus In Bangladesh On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
Massive Protest Held In Toronto Against Chinese Communist Regime For Its Expansionist Policies By Agencies Jul 21, 2020
Saptakosi River Crosses The Danger Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020
Oxford Vaccine 'Promising' Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75