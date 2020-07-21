11,55,191 COVID-19 Cases In India; 37,148 In A Day

India on Tuesday reported a spike of 37,148 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the highest single-day spike of 40,425 infections on July 20. While the country is still a month away from reaching its peak in Covid-19 cases, the pandemic continues to rage through the 1.35 crore population of India.

As many as 587 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in the past one day.

India, the world's third-worst infected nation, took 150 days to add 5 lakh cases and only 20 to double it to more than 10 lakh. The rise to 11 lakh happened in a matter of three days.

Source: :SIFY