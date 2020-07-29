AWS SAARC Virtual Meet-Up 2020 Concluded Sharing Knowledge Cloud Solution

Organised with the aim of providing an opportunity for Amazon Web Services (AWS) enthusiasts who want to learn about the cloud and cloud solutions that AWS offers, AWS SAARC Meet-up 2020 discussed knowledge sharing in SAARC countries on AWS.

Supported by Girls in Tech - Nepal, Cloud Nepal, and Women in Big Data - Nepal., Genese Software Solution - a cloud service provider working in various South Asia countries with its head office in Nepal - conducted AWS SAARC Meetup concluded recenlty. The discussion was hosted The virtual event was supported by Girls in Tech - Nepal, Cloud Nepal, and Women in Big Data - Nepal.

The meetup had three speakers sharing their ideas and information on the occasion: Donnie Prakoso (Senior Developer Advocate at AWS), Ankit Gupta (AWS APN Ambassador, AWS Community Hero, AWS Community Leader (India) and Dr. Prakash Atreya (Director of Technology, Genese Solution). The session was moderated by Anjani Phuyal (Asia lead of Women in Big Data, and founder of Girls in Tech - Nepal). Over 100 enthusiastic participants attended the session.

The session was focused around discussion on supporting remote working at scale using AWS Workspace, building Serverless API, and exploring AWS use cases for technologists and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the meetup, Donnie Prakoso, a software engineer and Senior Developer Advocate at AWS said, "Customers are moving to microservices and API are front door of major application. "

He also added, "As a developer, we need to stay updated with various technologies and building serverless architecture. Moving to the cloud gives access to enterprise-class technology for everyone. It also allows smaller businesses to act faster than big, established competitors. Pay-as-you-go service is the beauty of this technology.”

Similarly, Ankit Gupta, AWS APN Ambassador and AWS Community Hero based in India, spoke on the topic supporting remote working at scale using AWS Workspace. On the occasion, he discussed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) as well as Top AWS recent launches which includes AWS Chatbot, Amazon Key Spaces and many more. He also talked in brief about AWS Work from Home Solutions and added, "AWS launches new services every week which makes AWS a very unique platform."

Likewise, Dr. Prakash Atreya who is currently leading Genese Solution as a Director of Technology further discussed AWS use cases for Technologists and Entrepreneurs and spoke on the topics AWS Lex for Process Automation, Using IoT for farming solutions, and enhancement of customer service using Image Recognition.

The meetup also had an active Question and Answer session among the audience who were from various SAARC countries including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal among others. The session was quite interactive and engaging. Few of the audiences were also curious about careers in AWS and serverless technology in which all the speakers added importance of cloud and also how AWS is providing hundreds of other services.

After the success of this meetup, Genese is planning to organize a series of AWS Meet-ups in the future that can educate people and can connect with some of the experienced AWS professionals in the industry and learn from their experiences.