Gaijatra Festival 2020 Observed In Kathmandu Valley Amid COVID-19

Aug. 4, 2020, 2:52 p.m.

Despite the government order not to gather people in mass, the traditional festival of Gaijatra or the ‘cow festival’ is being observed today, Tuesday, in the three cities of the Kathamndu Valley and other places wearing the mask as safety measure.

With a procession and rally, the festival is celebrated by the Newar community in Kathmandu, Patan, Kritipur, Bhaktapur and other areas.

During the procession, people of all ages in the guise of cows and lunatics visited around the city, wearing odd customs to commemorate those who died during the past year. The bereaved families offer fruits, bread, beaten rice, curd and money to those participating in the procession.

gaijatra5.jpg

