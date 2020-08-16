Kathmandu Valley Reported 172 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), has confirmed 172 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley today. This is the highest single-day tally recorded by the Valley.

In 12,247 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 172 persons were found with the virus infection in the Valley itself, informed Professor Dr. Gautam. Of the 172 new cases of virus infection, 126 were detected in Kathmandu, 38 in Lalitpur, and eight were detected in Bhaktapur.

In 12,247 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 641 persons, 218 females, and 423 males were found with the virus infection, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the regular press briefing today.

The new cases were detected in various districts including Chitwan 27, Morang 106, Banke 10, Bardiya 2, Dang 6, Parsa 64, Saptari 11, Siraha 1, Dhanusa 37, Kanchanpur 5, Jumla 1, Rukum (West) 4, Kapilvastu 2, Nawalparasi (West) 5, Rupandehi 56, Bara 69, Rautahat 14, Kaski 11, Tanahun 6, Mahottari 1, Rolpa 2, Parbat 1, Makwanpur 1, Sunsari 2, Baglung 1, Nawalparasi (East) 2, Parbat 1, Dang 5, Rolpa 2, Kailali 4, Jhapa 1, Baridya 1, Sindhuli 1, Lamjung 1, Taplejung 1

Similarly, 134 persons discharged from various hospitals following recovery.

Moreover, 641 new cases of COVID-19 were detected across the nation in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 26,660 including 17,335 cases of recovery and 104 death cases. There are 15243 in quarantine.