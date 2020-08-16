Kathmandu Valley Reported 172 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

Kathmandu Valley Reported 172 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday

Aug. 16, 2020, 5:04 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), has confirmed 172 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley today. This is the highest single-day tally recorded by the Valley.

In 12,247 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 172 persons were found with the virus infection in the Valley itself, informed Professor Dr. Gautam. Of the 172 new cases of virus infection, 126 were detected in Kathmandu, 38 in Lalitpur, and eight were detected in Bhaktapur.

In 12,247 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 641 persons, 218 females, and 423 males were found with the virus infection, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the regular press briefing today.

The new cases were detected in various districts including Chitwan 27, Morang 106, Banke 10, Bardiya 2, Dang 6, Parsa 64, Saptari 11, Siraha 1, Dhanusa 37, Kanchanpur 5, Jumla 1, Rukum (West) 4, Kapilvastu 2, Nawalparasi (West) 5, Rupandehi 56, Bara 69, Rautahat 14, Kaski 11, Tanahun 6, Mahottari 1, Rolpa 2, Parbat 1, Makwanpur 1, Sunsari 2, Baglung 1, Nawalparasi (East) 2, Parbat 1, Dang 5, Rolpa 2, Kailali 4, Jhapa 1, Baridya 1, Sindhuli 1, Lamjung 1, Taplejung 1

Similarly, 134 persons discharged from various hospitals following recovery.

Moreover, 641 new cases of COVID-19 were detected across the nation in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 26,660 including 17,335 cases of recovery and 104 death cases. There are 15243 in quarantine.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dipisha Bhujel Receives Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award
Aug 16, 2020
China Likely To Take Lead Along Russia In Accelerated Global Vaccine Race, Production Likely Before December: Chinese Media
Aug 16, 2020
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Tally Surges To 26,660 With 641 New Cases
Aug 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s Entry Point Completely Shut Down Indefinitely To Contain Spread Of COVID-19
Aug 16, 2020
Over 59411 NRNs Infected By COVID-19 All Over The World
Aug 16, 2020

More on Health

China Likely To Take Lead Along Russia In Accelerated Global Vaccine Race, Production Likely Before December: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Tally Surges To 26,660 With 641 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 21.3 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 98 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 26019 With 468 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Bridging Gaps Between Knowledge And Action In Disaster Risk Reduction By Novela Acharya Aug 16, 2020
Dipisha Bhujel Receives Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s Entry Point Completely Shut Down Indefinitely To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2020
Over 59411 NRNs Infected By COVID-19 All Over The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s DoAs Ban Meetings, Gatherings And All Kinds Of Academic Activities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2020
Lyon Reaches Semi-final Of Champions League By Agencies Aug 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75