COVID-19 Booster Doze Campaign To Resume From Sept 11

Sept. 8, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

The District Health Office, Kathmandu is going to resume booster doze campaign against COVID-19 from coming September 11.

Information Officer at the Office, Anjana Khadka, shared that the campaign was resumed in consideration of the fact that many people were missed out to get the booster dose against the Coronavirus infection.

The campaign will run through September 16. Those above 12 years missed out to get vaccinated will get first and second doses of the vaccine besides first booster and second.

Tulasi Subedi, focal personal of the Office, shared that the campaign was taken forward again since there was a very negligible number of people availing second dose.

The public health office in Kathmandu has urged everyone to reach out to the nearest primary healthcare centres, health facilities, community schools and municipal hospitals among others places to get vaccinated.

Earlier, vaccination against COVID-19 was held in Bir Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Patan Academy of Health Sciences, Armed Police Force's Hospital and Nepal Police's Hospital among other places.

At present, the number of new cases of COVID-29 and the infection rate has come down notably. Of the 128 samples tested on September 3, the infection case reported nil. (RSS)

Agencies

