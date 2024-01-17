OVID-19 Resurfaces In Chitwan After Ten Months

Jan. 17, 2024, 9 a.m.

Corona virus infection has been confirmed in Chitwan. The virus was confirmed in a 29-year-old youth and a 66-year-old man in the lab tests conducted on Sunday and today, said information officer of Bharatpur Hospital, Gopal Paudel.

The man has come to the hospital for treatment of pneumonia. He has been admitted to the hospital and the treatment has started. Likewise, the 29-year-old is in home-based isolation.

Public Health Officer of the Health Office, Chitwan, Gitanjali Dhakal, said the infection of coronavirus has resurfaced in the district after 10 months. Corona infection was last seen in the district last March.

Meanwhile, the Health Office Chitwan has requested one and all to exercise caution following the confirmation of the coronavirus infection. The office has suggested people to maintain physical distance, using masks, and wash their hands with soap and water regularly to avoid coronavirus infection. (RSS)

