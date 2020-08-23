Rishi Panchami 2020: Importance And Significance

Rishi Panchami 2020: Importance And Significance

Aug. 23, 2020, 6:31 a.m.

Rishi Panchami is observed on the Panchang tithi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapad according to the Hindu calendar. It falls on the fifth day of Shukla Pakshya in the Nepali month of Bhadra. Women visit nearby rivers and ponds and take a bath prior to carrying out the worship.

Rishi Panchami is a festival that is celebrated mostly by women in Nepal and India. Observed two days after Hartalika Teej, Rishi Panchami is a traditional festival to worship the Sapta Rishi or the seven sages.

The Sapta Rishi – Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha – were created by Lord Brahma, who is also known as ‘the creator of the universe’ in Hinduism, to help mankind and provide them education.

This year, we will be observing it on August 23, just a day after the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The shubh muhurat for puja of Rishi Panchami is between 11:05 am to 1:42 pm on Sunday while the Panchami Tithi will begin at 7:57 pm August 22 and continue till 5.04 pm on August 23.

The Great Legend of Rishi Panchami

Rishi Panchami is such an auspicious day that if the fast is observed and rituals are performed, a person is relieved from all the sins of his or her present or past life. Lord Brahma himself is the one who narrated the story of Rishi Panchami. According to him, there was a simple Brahmin named Uttank who used to live with his wife Sushila. Their daughter, who was a widow, also lived with them. One night, several ants covered the body of the daughter and the parents were astonished to see this. They became extremely worried and immediately called a sage, so that he could mend the situation.

The Rishi whom they called was a learned sage and he explained the reason behind the trouble. He made them aware of the sin that their daughter committed in her previous life. He told them that their daughter had entered the kitchen during her menstruation.

The rishi advised the daughter to perform certain rituals on the day of Rishi Panchami to purify her body and soul, so that this way, she would be relieved of the sin that she has committed. Following the instructions given by the sage, the daughter performed all the customs with absolute devotion. This set her soul free from the dosha. Therefore, this little yet powerful story becomes a platform that explains the significance of Rishi Panchami. Rishi Panchami is the road to peace and sanctification of the soul, mind and body.

Rituals to be performed on Rishi Panchami

The rituals and customs dedicated to Rishi Panchami must be performed with a pure heart and good intentions. A person's intentions play a vital role in the purification of his soul. Devotees have to wake up early morning and take a bath as soon as they wake up. A fast is observed on the day of Rishi Panchami. The one and only purpose of Rishi Panchami is to sanctify a person completely. Therefore, people do many things such as cleaning of teeth with upmarga (herb) and bathing with datwan herb. These herbs are very pure and are considered to leave the body extremely clean. Herbs are used for outer purification, whereas a mixture of curd, milk, basil and butter is drunk to purify the soul.

rishi-panchami-2020-11598082714011.jpg

It is believed that a person is relieved from all sins of the present or past life if he or she observes fast and performs rituals on this day. The festival is predominantly celebrated by women, who observe a fast and perform puja to pay homage to the seven great sages.

Rituals performed on the day of Rishi Panchami

Devotees wake up early and ritual baths in holy rivers, ponds, or in other water masses. The purpose of rituals is to sanctify oneself completely. Special Pujas are organized in the honor of Sapta Rishis, Navagraha (nine planets - Surya, Chandra, Buddh, Shukr, Shani, Mangal, Brihaspati, Rahu, and Ketu), Arundathi – the mother of the devas, and women offer prasad to them.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Heavy Rain Is likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Aug 23, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 22, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday
Aug 22, 2020
Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation
Aug 22, 2020
UN And DFID To Support COVID-19 Response And Disaster Preparedness And Response In Nepal
Aug 22, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Ganesh Chauthi Or Cha Tha Puja: Worshiping The Moon This Day Helps To Free Of False Accusation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 53 minutes ago
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Puja Muhurat, History, Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Haritalika Teej 2020: Date And Significance By News Desk 2 days, 22 hours ago
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2020: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Puja Vrat Vidhi, Fasting and Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Heavy Rain Is likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2020
Argentina Joins Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine Phase 3 Trial By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 216 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 31117 With 634 New Cases Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2020
Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders By Agencies Aug 22, 2020
India Reports Nearly 70,000 COVID-19 Cases Total Reach 29,75,702 , 945 Deaths By Agencies Aug 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75