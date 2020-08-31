Former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away At 84

Pranab Mukherjee dead at 84: The former president had, earlier this month, undergone brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital in the national capital. Earlier today, his condition deteriorated further and he was in a state of septic shock due to a lung infection.

Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away Monday. He was 84. Mukherjee had, earlier this month, undergone brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital in the national capital. Earlier today, hospital authorities said his condition deteriorated further and he was in a state of septic shock due to a lung infection. His death was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

“Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decades long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across the political spectrum,” President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum & by all sections of society.”

Mukherjee, in his long political career served as a Member of Parliament seven times, serving in the cabinet of several prime ministers. In 2012, Mukherjee was elected President of India.

PM Modi remembers Pranab Mukherjee

Remembering Pranab Mukherjee as an “outstanding Parliamentarian” and a “towering statesman”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the former President of India, who passed away at 84, has left an indelible mark by his contributions in the sphere of development of India.

Sharing multiple pictures of himself with the former President, PM Modi wrote that during Mukherjee’s political career that spanned decades, he made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. “He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty,” he said.

I join the country in paying homage to Pranab Mukherjee: Rahul Gandhi

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

Pranab Mukherjee: 7-time MP, minister under 3 Prime Ministers, twice almost-PM

In his long political career, Mukherjee served as an MP seven times. Before becoming the President of India in 2012, he had at different points of time been the chief whip of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and an important minister in various Cabinets.

Mukherjee almost became the Prime Minister of India twice – after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984, and after Sonia Gandhi refused the top post in 2004. While that did not happen, Mukherjee continued to serve the Congress party and government in other roles.

For a brief period, he did quit the Congress to start his own party, the Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress (RSC), in West Bengal in 1986. However, three years later, the party merged with the Congress after Rajiv Gandhi and Mukherjee arrived at a compromise.

