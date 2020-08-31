Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 25 Million; 16.5 Million Recoveries

There are over 25.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 844,000 fatalities and more than 16.5 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had recorded 85,048 cases, with 340 asymptomatic patients under medical observation. The death toll in China stands at 4,729, including 88 fatalities from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and seven from the Taiwan region.

The Chinese mainland recorded 17 new cases on Sunday, all from overseas. It is the 15th consecutive day the Chinese mainland has reported no new domestically transmitted cases.

India on Sunday reported the world's highest single-day rise with 78,761 new cases.

Police broke up a mass protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 in Berlin, Germany after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.

The U.S. has registered nearly six million infections and more than 183,000 deaths so far – both the highest in the world.

Melbourne becomes the first in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus, July 23, 2020. /Reuters

New coronavirus cases in Australia's state of Victoria returned to the triple digits on Sunday, while neighbouring New Zealand said it would ease curbs slightly in its largest city, hit by a resurgence of infections.

Southeastern Victoria reported 114 new cases, a day after the daily tally fell to 94, its lowest in nearly two months. Its capital, Melbourne, is four weeks into a six-week hard lockdown that authorities have said may ease only gradually.

"At 100, 94, at 114, whatever the number, we simply could not open up," state Premier Daniel Andrews told a televised briefing.

The nation of 25 million has suffered about 25,600 infections and just over 600 deaths since the start of the year.

Australia's closest neighbor, New Zealand, reported two new virus cases on Sunday, taking its tally of infections to 1,378, while the death toll stands at 22.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said curbs in Auckland would be eased from Monday, but would be tightened again if needed.

Limits will stay on public gatherings and movement in Auckland, however, with masks made mandatory nationwide from Monday.

The program of curbs has worked well, Ardern said, telling a televised briefing, "It is designed to keep us on track with our elimination strategy."

Both New Zealand and Australia have proved far better able to rein in the spread of the virus than many other nations, moving swiftly to clamp down with social distancing measures.

However, the high cost of the measures for both nations has been reflected in the largest loss in gross domestic product in decades.

Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing its total confirmed cases to 990,326, and 68 people had died of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 17,093.