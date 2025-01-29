Manisha Koirala Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for HPV Vaccination Campaign

Ministry of Health and Population has appointed actress Manisha Koirala as goodwill ambassador for HPV vaccination campaign.

The government appointed actress Koirala as the goodwill ambassador for the National Immunization Program and HPV Vaccination Campaign. On the same occasion, speaking at a program organized in the ministry, Health and Population Minister Pradeep Paudel said that this campaign has been started to promote HPV vaccination nationwide.

He said that the Ministry of Health and Population of the Government of Nepal will provide this vaccine to 1.6 million girls in the age group of 10 to 14 years in Nepal.

He informed that schools have been kept as centers for providing vaccines and this vaccine will be provided to girl students from class 6 to class 10. If they do not reach the school within the vaccination period, they will be provided in the ward, he said.

He said that actress Koirala will continue to be the goodwill ambassador for all the vaccination campaigns that will be conducted for the next three years. Minister Paudel said that the campaign to make Nepal cancer-free in every way is working as per the objective of making it effective.

He mentioned that it is necessary to work not only in the curative field but also in the preventive field. Minister Paudel said that the government is making every possible effort to prevent Nepalis from getting sick.

Speaking at the event, actress Manisha Koirala said that she was happy to participate in this vaccination campaign. She clarified about its importance and said that she will participate in the campaign. The government is starting the HPV vaccination campaign from the 22nd of January.