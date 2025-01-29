Manisha Koirala Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for HPV Vaccination Campaign

Manisha Koirala Appointed Goodwill Ambassador for HPV Vaccination Campaign

Jan. 29, 2025, 5:53 p.m.

Ministry of Health and Population has appointed actress Manisha Koirala as goodwill ambassador for HPV vaccination campaign.

The government appointed actress Koirala as the goodwill ambassador for the National Immunization Program and HPV Vaccination Campaign. On the same occasion, speaking at a program organized in the ministry, Health and Population Minister Pradeep Paudel said that this campaign has been started to promote HPV vaccination nationwide.

He said that the Ministry of Health and Population of the Government of Nepal will provide this vaccine to 1.6 million girls in the age group of 10 to 14 years in Nepal.

He informed that schools have been kept as centers for providing vaccines and this vaccine will be provided to girl students from class 6 to class 10. If they do not reach the school within the vaccination period, they will be provided in the ward, he said.

He said that actress Koirala will continue to be the goodwill ambassador for all the vaccination campaigns that will be conducted for the next three years. Minister Paudel said that the campaign to make Nepal cancer-free in every way is working as per the objective of making it effective.

He mentioned that it is necessary to work not only in the curative field but also in the preventive field. Minister Paudel said that the government is making every possible effort to prevent Nepalis from getting sick.

He said, 'This program has been started to promote HPV vaccination nationwide.

The Ministry of Health and Population of the Government of Nepal will provide this vaccine to 1.6 million girls in the age group of 10 to 14 years in Nepal. We have kept schools as centers for providing vaccines.

This vaccine will be provided to girl students from class 6 to class 10. If the 10 to 14-year-old age group does not reach the vaccination period, it will be provided in the ward. Its promotion is necessary. It is necessary to create a situation where no one is left behind.

Speaking at the event, actress Manisha Koirala said that she was happy to participate in this vaccination campaign. She clarified about its importance and said that she will participate in the campaign. The government is starting the HPV vaccination campaign from the 22nd of January.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Embassy In Nepal To Organize Japanese Film Festival 2025
Jan 29, 2025
Nepal Army Organized A Photo exhibition at NA Headquarters
Jan 29, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province
Jan 29, 2025
India's Additional Secretary Mahawar Paid A Courtesy Call On Home Minister Lekhak
Jan 28, 2025
International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust Marked in Kathmandu
Jan 28, 2025

More on Health

Dengue Infection Decreasing With 12 Fatalities And 29815 Infections By Agencies 2 months, 3 weeks ago
WHO Declares Mpox A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern By Agencies 5 months, 2 weeks ago
Health Minister Paudel Announces Health Sector Reform Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 2 weeks ago
Nineteen Percent Nepalis Suffer From Blood Pressure : Living Standards Survey-IV By Agencies 7 months, 2 weeks ago
Dengue Cases Found In 57 Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 months, 1 week ago
OVID-19 Resurfaces In Chitwan After Ten Months By Agencies 1 year ago

The Latest

SIKAI as Localized Model of Inclusive Quality Education By Om Prakash Ghimire Jan 29, 2025
Japanese Embassy In Nepal To Organize Japanese Film Festival 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2025
Nepal Army Organized A Photo exhibition at NA Headquarters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2025
Revisiting Transitional Justice (Reflections in the Shadow of History) By Professor (Dr) Surya Dhungel Jan 29, 2025
Over 15 Feared Dead in India at Kumbh Mela religious festival By Agencies Jan 29, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75