Neymar Accused Gonzalez For Racism Remarks

Neymar has voiced his regret at not taking stronger action against Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez following his allegations of racism against the defender.Goal

Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 to Marseille on Sunday but the game was marred by ugly scenes at the end of the match with five players sent off for their involvement in a brawl.

Neymar was the last to be given his marching orders for slapping Gonzalez in the back of the head and he accused the Spanish defender of racism as he left the pitch.

The Brazilian clearly felt his actions were vindicated and didn't back down after the match as he took to social media to hit out once again at Gonzalez.

"My only regret is not hitting that asshole in the face," Neymar tweeted.

The PSG star later posted again on Twitter, accusing Gonzalez of using a specific slur against him on the field.

PSG have now lost their first two matches of the new Ligue 1 season, the first time they've done so since 1984-85, with Thomas Tuchel's side also losing 1-0 against Lens on September 10.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas looked to defend Gonzalez post-match as he accused Angel Di Maria of spitting at one of his players.

Asked if Gonzalez could have been guilty of making racist remarks, Villas-Boas responded: "I don't think so, because Alvaro is an experienced player. There is no room for racism in football, but I don't think that's it.

"Neymar was a little annoyed by this situation at the end of the match. I hope that will not distract from this victory.

"We also have Di Maria who spat on one of our players. It was a Clasico and we must remember this historic victory for OM."

The Marseille boss also saluted the efforts of Neymar and Di Maria, who had only just returned from a coronavirus-enforced absence.

"Congratulations to Neymar and Di Maria for playing at this level for their return. We did not expect Neymar and Di Maria at this level. We thought that at half-time they would be emptied. I was surprised by this. They played a big game and that gives our victory a little more importance."

While PSG slumped to another defeat, Marseille have now won their first two games of the new Ligue 1 campaign after finishing second last season.

Tuchel's side next face Metz on Wednesday and will be without Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes following their red cards on Sunday.

The Spaniard was quick to stress there is no place for racism as he contradicted allegations against him

Gonzalez was quick to also use the platform as he looked to defend himself against Neymar's comments. Goal

"There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day to day basis. Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and accept it on the field. Incredible three points today, Allez l'OM thank you family," Gonzalez tweeted after the match alongside a picture of him with his Marseille team-mates.

Marseille coach Andres Villas-Boas also leaped to Gonzalez's defence after the match, as he looked to turn attention to the behaviour of PSG attacker Angel Di Maria.

"I don't know. I hope not, there is no place for racism in football," Villas-Boas said in an interview with Telefoot.

"It's a serious fault if it happened but I don't think so. Before that, we had a situation with a spit from Di Maria. These are things to avoid in the world of football. I hope it won't be a black spot in this historic performance.

"It's a great victory. We improved little by little with a little more control. We were disciplined defensively. It should finish 2-0, but I don't know why the referee didn't give the second goal.

"Di Maria and Neymar were incredible. I congratulate them because it's hard after Covid-19 to present yourself like this. They did well and fought for 90 minutes. It was the moment for us. We were confident."

Thomas Tuchel's side were still without Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi but the manager is adamant his squad needs to be strengthened before the transfer window shuts next month.