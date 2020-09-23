Bhutanese Monk Decided To Bar Visitors From Religious Dance Due To COVID-19

Bhutanese Monk Decided To Bar Visitors From Religious Dance Due To COVID-19

Sept. 23, 2020, 2:10 p.m.

With COVID-19 cases reached to 261, Bhutan has banned social and religious functions to avert the mass gathering. Following the government advisory, monks of the Zhung Dratshang performed Zhanag Ngacham (Black Hat Dance) at the courtyard of the Tashichhodzong, Thimphu. Link

According a news report in kuensel online, the Lham Tsomo dance, a highlight of Thimphu dromchoe, will be performed in the same courtyard today culminating the 11-day annual Lhamoi Drubchhen, a sacred rite to appease Goddess Pelden Lhamo (Mahakali). Spectators will not be allowed in the dzong. The dances will be broadcast live on the national TV.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Does Not Have Territorial Dispute With China, The Buildings Are Within The Chinese Territory: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Sep 23, 2020
China Urges Nepal To Verify The Issue Of Land Dispute In Humla
Sep 23, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 637 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Wednesday
Sep 23, 2020
Nepal Records 1,172 New COVID-19Cases, 1,893 Recoveries And Total Tally Reaches 67,804
Sep 23, 2020
ICIMOD Supports Sustainable Hydropower Development In Nepal
Sep 23, 2020

More on South Asia

Historic Peace Talks Between The Taliban And The Afghan Government Begins By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Bhutan Reports Now New Cases In The Last Three Days, Total COVID-19 Cases Reach 228 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
With 27 More Test Covid-19 Positive, The Total Surge To 224 In Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Bangladesh Reports 42 Death, 1,897 COVID-19 Infection And 3,044 Recover By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
COVID-19 Positive Rate Rises Again In Bangladesh, Total Reaches 3,08,925 By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Bhutan Contained COVID-19 In Phuentsholing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Does Not Have Territorial Dispute With China, The Buildings Are Within The Chinese Territory: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2020
India's Coronavirus Infections Spike Again After Dip By REUTERS Sep 23, 2020
China Urges Nepal To Verify The Issue Of Land Dispute In Humla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Records 637 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2020
Nepal Records 1,172 New COVID-19Cases, 1,893 Recoveries And Total Tally Reaches 67,804 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2020
ICIMOD Supports Sustainable Hydropower Development In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75