Bhutanese Monk Decided To Bar Visitors From Religious Dance Due To COVID-19

With COVID-19 cases reached to 261, Bhutan has banned social and religious functions to avert the mass gathering. Following the government advisory, monks of the Zhung Dratshang performed Zhanag Ngacham (Black Hat Dance) at the courtyard of the Tashichhodzong, Thimphu. Link

According a news report in kuensel online, the Lham Tsomo dance, a highlight of Thimphu dromchoe, will be performed in the same courtyard today culminating the 11-day annual Lhamoi Drubchhen, a sacred rite to appease Goddess Pelden Lhamo (Mahakali). Spectators will not be allowed in the dzong. The dances will be broadcast live on the national TV.