Rahul Chaudhary In Hotelier Power List For The Third Time

Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CG Hospitality Holdings, has been included in Hotelier India’s Power List 2020.For the third consecutive year, India's prestigious Hotelier magazine has listed Rahul as one of the 25 most powerful hoteliers.

The list includes world famous hotel brands like Oberoi Hotels, Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, Marriott, Leela, Accor, Radisson, and Taj Hotels.

Rahul leads the Hospitality business of Chaudhary Group (CG) and is the youngest member on the list.

‘Hotelier’ recently revealed the list of 25 most successful entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector for the year 2020. The list includes successful entrepreneurs operating and leading hotels and resorts across India. Rahul had been featured on the magazine’s Powerful Hotelier list in 2018 and 2019.

Rahul is serving as MD and CEO of CG Hospitality and CG Corp Global from New Delhi, India. CG Hospitality Holdings has expanded its services to dozens of countries, besides India. CG has partnerships/investments in established and famous chain hotels like Taj, Fern and Zinc Hotels. Holdings operates. There are 80 hotels/resorts in India alone.

Despite majority of hotels closed during COVID-19 pandemic, CG has been conducting workshops and virtual trainings for its employees to help protect themselves and their families.Rahul claims that he has successfully made his hotels and resorts safer and more reliable during this ongoing public health crisis.

Rahul believes challenges provide us opportunity and learning. “COVID-19 has offered a chance to re-evaluate the tourism sector. It has inspired us to rethink the existing business structures. The pandemic has taught the world to move this sector forward in a sustainable way,” he stated.

"CG Hospitality boasts of 135 hotels/resorts in 94 destinations in 12 countries with more than 8000 rooms. Adapting to the current situation, we are now focused on reducing fixed costs and providing delivery service for food and beverages from our hotels in urban areas. Our resorts are now offering Covid-19 testing. We are driven by our core mantras - Quality, Safety and Reliability. Based on this, CG Hospitality has formulated an action plan for the next three years – to hold out, recover and then fly high.”

He remarked that in the current situation the focus will be on providing relaxation, leisure activities and interesting travels to guests.

CG Hospitality Holdings, which operates Vivanta, Summit, Fern and world-class resort like MeghauliSerai in Nepal, plans on setting up hotels in Pokhara and Lumbini, adding more keys in Kathmandu and expanding Hotel Summit in Lalitpur.

Chaudhary Group had formally entered the hospitality sector two decades ago, after partnering with Tata Group / IHCL in Colombo (Sri Lanka) and Maldives.