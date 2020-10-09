Kathmandu Valley’s 181 ICU Beds And 76 Ventilators Facing Pressure

Kathmandu Valley’s 181 ICU Beds And 76 Ventilators Facing Pressure

Oct. 9, 2020, 8:27 a.m.

The government has said that there are 181 ICU beds and 76 ventilators to provide treatment to people who are in serious condition after being infected with Corona Virus reports RSS.

Speaking at the regular press briefing held at the Ministry of Health and Population today, MoHP Spokesperson Dr Jageswar Gautam said of them 82 ICU beds and 27 ventilators were occupied with COVID-19 patients. Hence, 99 ICU beds and 49 ventilators are still available for the needy.

According to RSS, as of today, 235 people are undergoing treatment in ICU while 42 are with ventilator support in the country. There are a total of 2,600 ICU beds and 900 ventilators in different hospitals across the country.

Dr Gautam also said that the COVID-19 hospitals were readied for prevention and control of the virus, with 24 hour service including emergency service.

He reiterated the request for people with minor or no symptoms to stay in home isolation by fulfilling the standards prescribed by the Ministry. Anyone unable to stay in home isolation has been asked to contact toll free number 1133, and go to the hospital in case of any health complication.

Further information in this regard can be received by calling 98512-55837 and 98512-55839, he added.

Agencies

COVID-19 Cases Pass 36 Million Globally
Oct 09, 2020
French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin To Play Teenager Iga Swiatek In Final
Oct 09, 2020
France Defeats Ukrane 7-1 In A Friendly Match
Oct 08, 2020
Yeti Airlines Resume Flight To Simara
Oct 07, 2020
Trump Ends Covid Budget Stimulus Relief Talks
Oct 07, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Cases Pass 36 Million Globally By Agencies 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
India's Coronavirus Infections Rise To 6.84 Million By REUTERS 15 hours, 20 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2540 New Cases Of COVID-19, First Highest Case In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 2 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4364 New COVID-19 Cases, A Record In Single Day And Tally Reaches 98617 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 13 minutes ago
Where Are We In The COVID-19 Vaccine Race? By REUTERS 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1684 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakosi Pains & Pleasures By Bimal Gurung Oct 09, 2020
French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin To Play Teenager Iga Swiatek In Final By Agencies Oct 09, 2020
PM Oli’s Advisors Recovered From COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2020
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2020
India Builds Shree Saraswati Secondary School In Kailali District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2020
Nepal’s Economy To Grow 0.6 Percent In 2021: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75