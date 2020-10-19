Navaratri And 9 Famous DurgaTemples of Kathmandu Valley

Navaratri And 9 Famous DurgaTemples of Kathmandu Valley

Oct. 19, 2020, 7:37 a.m.

There are nine famous Durga Temples in Kathamndu and they sumbolises nine forms of Durga. All nine temples are located in Kathmandu valley. They all nine temples of goddess Durga are naturally, and most accessible and religious sites. Thousands devotees visit these temples during Dasain festival. They take a holy bath in these nine ghats of temples and get the blessing of this nine goddess.

1.Chamunda Bhagwati temple: Chamunda Bhagwati temple is located in Shankhmul, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Chamunda Bhagwati is worshiped on the first day of Dashain. or say, Chamunda Bhagwati is worshiped in the Ghatsthapana day.

  1. Shova Bhagwati temple: Shova Bhagwati temple is located in Shova Bhagwati, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Lutidevi is worshiped on the second day of Dashain. Or say, Lutidevi is worshiped in the Ditiya day of Bada Dashain.
  2. Gokarneshwor Bhagwati temple: Gokarneshwor Bhagwati temple is located in Gokarna, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Gokarneshwor is worshiped on the third day of Dashain. Or say, goddess Gokarneshwor Bhagwati is worshiped in the Tritiya day of Bada Dashain.
  3. Janaleshwar Bhagwati temple: Janaleshwar Bhagwati temple is located in Kalmochan, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Janaleshwar is worshiped on the fourth day of Dashain. Or say, goddess Janaleshwar Bhagwati is worshiped on the Chaturthi day of Bada Dashain.
  4. Manamaijudevi Bhagwati temple: Manamaijudevi Bhagwati temple is located in Pachali, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Manamaijudevi is worshiped on the fifth day of Dashain. Or say, goddess Manamaijudevi Bhagwati is worshiped in the Panchami day of Bada Dashain.
  5. Batsaladevi Bhagwati temple: Batsaladevi Bhagwati temple is located in Tokha, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Batsaladevi is worshiped on the sixth day of Dashain. Or say, goddess Batsaladevi Bhagwati is worshiped in the Khasthi day of Bada Dashain.
  6. Nine Ajimas Bhagwati temple: Nine Ajimas Bhagwati temple is located in Arya Ghat, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Nine Ajimas is worshiped on the seventh day of Dashain. Or say, goddess Nine Ajimas Bhagwati is worshiped in the Phoolpati or Phulpati day of Bada Dashain.
  7. Kankeshwari Bhagwati temple: Kankeshwari Bhagwati temple is located in Teku, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Kankeshwari is worshiped on the eighth day of Dashain. Or say, goddess Kankeshwari Bhagwati is worshiped in the Ashtami or Maha Ashtami day of Bada Dashain.
  8. Guheshwari Bhagwati temple: Guheshwari Bhagwati temple is located in Dhoka Tole, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Guheshwari is worshiped in the nine days of Dashain. Or say, goddess Guheshwari Bhagwati is worshiped in the Nawami or Maha Navami day of Bada Dashain.

