Navaratri And 9 Famous DurgaTemples of Kathmandu Valley

There are nine famous Durga Temples in Kathamndu and they sumbolises nine forms of Durga. All nine temples are located in Kathmandu valley. They all nine temples of goddess Durga are naturally, and most accessible and religious sites. Thousands devotees visit these temples during Dasain festival. They take a holy bath in these nine ghats of temples and get the blessing of this nine goddess.

1.Chamunda Bhagwati temple: Chamunda Bhagwati temple is located in Shankhmul, Kathmandu, Nepal. Goddess Chamunda Bhagwati is worshiped on the first day of Dashain. or say, Chamunda Bhagwati is worshiped in the Ghatsthapana day.