India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 8 million, Total Deaths At 119,502

Oct. 29, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,946,429 even as 36,470 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, and the death toll surged to 119,502, with 488 deaths recorded, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Tuesday.

This is the first time in over four months when new cases per day have fallen below the 40,000-mark, and the second day when deaths per day fell below 500 in the country.

For nearly a month COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a downward trend, and this is the fifth consecutive day when the number of active cases has been below the 700,000-mark in the country.

On Saturday the total number of people cured had crossed the seven million mark.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Monday a total of 104,420,894 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 958,116 tests were conducted on Monday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 44 million globally, with over 1.1 million fatalities and more than 29.8 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Agencies

