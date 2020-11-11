Global IME Bank Support to Teach For Nepal

Global IME Bank Support to Teach For Nepal

Nov. 11, 2020, 4:14 p.m.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (SCR), Global IME Bank Ltd provided Rs.800.000 (Eight hundred thousand) to support programs run by Teach for Nepal. Head of Global IME Bank’s marketing and Business Provision Department Shanta Shivakoti and CEO of Tech for Nepal Swastika Shrestha signed agreement amid a program.

Addressing the program, Shivakoti said that Global IME Bank is always eager to support this kind of work.

CEO Shrestha thanks Global IME Bank for providing support to run the programs. Since its establishment, bank has been providing support to such programs under its CSR.

