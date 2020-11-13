Laxmi Puja 2020: Auspicious Time To Perform Laxmi Puja

Laxmi Puja 2020: Auspicious Time To Perform Laxmi Puja

Nov. 13, 2020, 8:08 p.m.

This year, the Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The auspicious time to perform the Lakshmi Puja is between 4:50 PM to 07:39 PM on November 14. The total duration of Lakshmi Puja Muhurat is of one hour 56 minutes.

Amavasya Tithi begins at 2:32 PM on November 14, Amavasya Tithi ends at 10:41 AM on November 15

Devotees who do Lakshmi puja two days after Dhantrayodashi, generally wake up early and pay tribute to their forefathers. Some even choose to fast. As per custom, houses are cleaned and decorated with flowers.

Preparations for the puja involve placing a red cloth on the right-hand side of a raised platform. On this, idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha are installed and decorated with fine clothes. After this, a white cloth should put on the left-hand side of the platform.

