Zonta Club Kathmandu supports Durbar School for Online learning and Education by distribution of mobile devices and laptops.

With these equipment, the students will be able to access any knowledge online. They can get tutorial from OLE Nepal e-paath. They will have access to e-pustakalaya with tons of books to read.

Zonta Club was supported by Sunrise bank, CPSN and Sankriti International School in this program. November 13th is the official launching of this Online Project.

According to a press release issued by the club, the project provides an online education platform amidst COVID-19 to these students. These schools will be able to conduct online classrooms. Sanskriti International School’s director as well as a Zontian, Diptee Acharya has volunteered to do the training, soon the teachers will be able to teach subject contents, assess student comprehension, and direct the students to do projects.

The training will cover both synchronized and asynchronized learning platforms like Zoom based live conference interface and Google classroom. Students of these schools will have the chance to continue their learning through online educational activities. They will be able to use the device to join the lectures, turn in assignments, collaborate and do research with their friends in Google docs.

The COVID-19 pandemic followed by subsequent lockdown is creating a wide gap between private school and government school education. To address this issue and bridge the gap between public and private schools, Zonta initiated this project.

Private school students are continuing their studies using devices and laptops to learn online but the government school students’ education has almost come to a halt. Most teachers do not have computer skills and public school students cannot afford to buy mobile phones to access education. Government did start instructions through TV and radio but that has not been so effective.

. Durbar School is a historic school. There are two schools Sanskrit Mavi and BhanuMavi sharing the building. They both started occupying the old building in Nepali Bikram Sambat 1938. Sanskrit Mavi as the names depicts focused on Sanskrit language, astronomy, ayurveda and other science subjects. This school takes admission from 6th grade all the way to 12th grade. BhanuMavi focuses on Nepal Bhasa or Newari language all the way up to 12th grade.

Zonta Club Kathmandu Nepal is a legally registered NGO in Kathmandu established in 2012 under the umbrella of Zonta International. It has been working on the advancement of the status of women with the objective to improve the economic, education, health, and issues related to youth and violence against women at the national and local level through service and advocacy. Nepal is the 64th country to be officially chartered. Our Club is represented by 51 members from diverse backgrounds who are social activists, bankers, entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, architects, business leaders and professionals.