NIBL Ace Capital To Distribute Share Of Mountain Energy Nepal Limited

Mountain Energy Nepal Limited has appointed NIBL Ace Capital as its share registrar.

Mountain Energy Nepal Limited (The Company) is a Limited Company incorporated in Nepal under the Companies Act, 2053 having its registered office at Dillibazar, Kathmandu. Mountain Energy Nepal Limited (MEN) is the company whose main objective is to develop Hydropower Projects.

The hydropower company had recently issued its ordinary shares in IPO to the general public from November 11, 2020 to November 19, 2020.

The Share Registrar Service Agreement was made between the two companies on Mangsir 04, 2077 agreed on the matter.

Now the total share registrar for of NIBL Ace Capital Limited is 43 including Mountain Energy Nepal Limited.