NIBL Ace Capital To Distribute Share Of Mountain Energy Nepal Limited

NIBL Ace Capital To Distribute Share Of Mountain Energy Nepal Limited

Nov. 20, 2020, 2:55 p.m.

Mountain Energy Nepal Limited has appointed NIBL Ace Capital as its share registrar.

Mountain Energy Nepal Limited (The Company) is a Limited Company incorporated in Nepal under the Companies Act, 2053 having its registered office at Dillibazar, Kathmandu. Mountain Energy Nepal Limited (MEN) is the company whose main objective is to develop Hydropower Projects.

The hydropower company had recently issued its ordinary shares in IPO to the general public from November 11, 2020 to November 19, 2020.

The Share Registrar Service Agreement was made between the two companies on Mangsir 04, 2077 agreed on the matter.

Now the total share registrar for of NIBL Ace Capital Limited is 43 including Mountain Energy Nepal Limited.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ADB Approves Loan For The Extension of Paralal Taxiway At TIA And Terminal Building In GBA
Nov 20, 2020
Nepal-India Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Railway Sector
Nov 20, 2020
Today is the Main Day Of Chhath Puja 2020
Nov 20, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 20: Mainly Fair Across Nepal
Nov 20, 2020
Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF
Nov 19, 2020

More on Economy

ADB Approves Loan For The Extension of Paralal Taxiway At TIA And Terminal Building In GBA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 32 minutes ago
World Bank Provides Nepal Rs.42 Billion To Support Urban Development And Financial Sector Stability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Zonta Club Kathmandu Supports Durbar School For Online Learning And Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
ADB Allocates $20 Million To Help Developing Members Access Vaccines For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Communicating Food Safety In The Era Of COVID-19 By Agencies 1 day, 21 hours ago
NIBL-Ace Announces Dhanteras Offer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal-India Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Railway Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
Today is the Main Day Of Chhath Puja 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
Ramos To Miss Next Three Real Madrid Games After Club Confirms Hamstring Injury By Agencies Nov 20, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 20: Mainly Fair Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2020
Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020
Nepal Red Cross Society And Coca-Cola Provide Ventilators And Safety Gears To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75