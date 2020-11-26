Former Vice-Chair Of NPC Dr. Shakya Dies Due To COVID-19

Former Vice-Chair Of NPC Dr. Shakya Dies Due To COVID-19

Nov. 26, 2020, 4:47 p.m.

Former Vice-Chairman of the National Planning Commission (NPC) Dr Rabindra Kumar Shakya has died of Covid-19 at the age of 76 reports RSS.

According to national news agency, Dr. Shakya who was receiving treatment at Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur, died early morning today. The late Shakya had led the NPC while Khilraj Regmi was the Chairman of the Council of Ministers.

He had also served as chief economic advisor to then Minister for Finance Dr Ramsharn Mahat.

Shakya had begun service in bureaucracy being the section officer at the NPC. Then Chairman of the Council of Ministers Regmi remembered the late Shakya as an honest and committed expert on economic sector.

After the contract of coronavirus on November 5, Shakya was admitted in Global Hospital on November 10.

He was later taken to Mediciti Hospital with further complication. He was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, according to family sources.

Shakya is lived by a wife, three sons and a daughter says RSS.

Agencies

FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country
Nov 26, 2020
Chinese Containers Deliver Consignment At Miteripul
Nov 26, 2020
India To Start COVID-19 Vaccination Program Early 2021
Nov 26, 2020
Trump Pardons Ex-national Security Adviser Michael Flynn
Nov 26, 2020
Diego Maradona Dies At 60 Following Heart Attack
Nov 26, 2020

More on Health

UNICEF and PAHO Launch Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Tender On Behalf Of COVAX Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 785 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 835 New Cases Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1948 New Cases, 3140 Recovery And 28 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Oxford Vaccine Will Be Available In India Very Soon: Serum Institute Of India (SII) By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Zonta Club Kathmandu Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
UN In Nepal Expresses Concern Over Rape And Killing In Bardibas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
FNCCI 54th AGM Commenced, PM Oli Urges Private Sector To Invest Within Country By Agencies Nov 26, 2020
NEPAL-INDIA High-level Exchange By Keshab Poudel Nov 26, 2020
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020: Char Narayan Darshan, Fasting To Seek The Blessings Of Lord Vishnu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 26, 2020
Chinese Containers Deliver Consignment At Miteripul By Agencies Nov 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75