Foreign Secretaries Of Nepal And India Discussed And Reviewed Various Aspects Of The Bilateral Ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, commenced his two-day official visit to Nepal today. During the course of the day, Foreign Secretary met Bharat Raj Paudyal, Foreign Secretary of Nepal and called on President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

According to a press release issued by Naveen Kumar First Secretary (Press),the Embassy of India, Kathmandu. the meetings were conducted in a cordial and positive atmosphere. In their meeting, the two Foreign Secretaries discussed and reviewed various aspects of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

“They expressed satisfaction at the substantial progress made in different sectors of cooperation despite the constraints of the pandemic. The Nepali side appreciated Indian Government's active facilitation in ensuring smooth and unhindered cross border flow of trade and commerce and active implementation of development projects during this time,” reports the press release.

They also discussed the boundary matters and exchanged views on completing the boundary work in the remaining segments. The two Foreign Secretaries agreed to maintain the renewed momentum in high-level bilateral engagements and to further strengthen the traditionally close, friendly and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and conveyed greetings on behalf of President of India. They discussed the close relationship between both countries and ways to further strengthen it.

During his call on the Prime Minister of Nepal, Foreign Secretary conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He apprised the Prime Minister of his productive meetings with Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.

Foreign Secretary underscored the consensus between both sides to maintain the momentum in bilateral engagements; strengthen people-to-people linkages, make tangible progress on substantive and strategic bilateral initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

During Foreign Secretary’s call on the Foreign Minister of Nepal, they had a useful exchange of views on enhancing the bilateral relationship and the next steps to be taken in maintaining the trajectory of exchanges and cooperation. Foreign Secretary briefed Foreign Minister about the notable progress recorded by India in our response to the Covid challenge.

Foreign Secretary conveyed an invitation, from External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, to Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali to visit India for the next Joint Commission Meeting.

In a separate ceremony following the meeting, Foreign Secretary Shringla handed over 2000 vials of Remdesivir injection to Foreign Minister Gyawali for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

This follows on earlier Covid related support by Government of India to Nepal covering essential medicines, equipment and capacity building since April 2020. He further assured India's continued support to Nepal in providing Covid-related assistance.