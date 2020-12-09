Juventus Star Ronaldo Picks Up Where He Left Off At Camp Nou By Setting New Record

The Portuguese star fired two goals to help push Juventus to the top of their group

Dec. 9, 2020, 8:02 a.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up right where he left off at the Camp Nou on Tuesday as he terrorized Barcelona once again at their home stadium.Goal

Ronaldo made his long-awaited return to the stadium on Tuesday as he faced Barcelona for the first time since leaving Real Madrid in 2018.

During his time in La Liga, Ronaldo proved one of Barcelona's all-time great rivals as the Portuguese's Real Madrid frequently did battle with Lionel Messi's Barcelona.

That historic rivalry moved into another chapter when Ronaldo opted to head to Juventus, but the Portuguese star showed just how little has changed with a vintage performance on Tuesday.

Ronaldo fired two goals in what ended as a lopsided 3-0 Juventus win as he was joined by Weston McKennie on the scoresheet.

The former Real Madrid star's first came in the 13th minute came via a penalty while his second, which was scored in the 52nd minute, was also fired from the spot.

With the goals, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals at the Camp Nou in all competitions, more than at any other away stadium in his club career - while the double also put him past the 650 mark overall.

Additionally, Ronaldo became the first player in the history of the Champions League to convert twice from the spot at Barcelona's home ground.

Eovun6KXUAAapKV.jpg

In terms of their Champions League standing, Tuesday's loss harmed Barcelona, who finished second in the group with Juventus finishing top.

The two giants finished level on 15 points, having only lost to one another throughout this group stage run.

However, Juventus have gone top on head-to-head results, despite their 2-0 loss to Barca in their first clash.

Both will move on to the knockout stages, although Barca will do so on the heels of a historic loss, which saw them concede two goals in the first 20 minutes of a Champions League home game for the first time ever.

With Tuesday's result, Juventus became the first Italian side ever to score at least three goals at the Camp Nou in UEFA competition.

Next up for Juventus is a visit to Genoa on Sunday while Barcelona will now look ahead to their match against Levante at the Camp Nou.

Agencies

