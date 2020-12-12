J&K: JKTDC’s Kongposh Reverberates With Music, Cuisine, Art

The recently opened up restaurant of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Limited (JKTDC) named ‘Kongposh’ in the Indian union territory’s Srinagar city reverberated with confluence of display of art, music and ethnic cuisine.

The opening week of the restaurant, situated on the banks of Jhelum at Zero Bridge, Rajbagh, featured a beautiful display of artefacts in the form of calligraphy, paintings and other art forms by young female entrepreneurs of the Kashmir valley.

Secretary Tourism, Culture & YSS, Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism, Kashmir and MD, JKTDC, Nisar Ahmad Wani besides other officers from JKTDC and Tourism department were present on the occasion.

Young artists from J&K Academy of Arts, Culture & Languages enthralled the visitors with various popular musical numbers.

The special feature of the restaurant is its ethnic cuisine like Harissa, Alae Hachi te Maaz, Handh te Kokur, Mujje te Gaade, Paache, Nader te Gaade, Zombre thool te Gogje aarae, Noon Chai, Kehwa te Shirmal besides wazwan and other local fast foods.

Another attraction of the venue is that varied forms of art like Handicrafts, Pottery, Wicker work, Paper machie, pashmina weaving etc. is put on display for the interest of the visitors and customers every weekend.

The restaurant has been thrown open at a time when winters are about to set in Srinagar. To synchronize with the coming season, the ethnic Kashmiri cuisine have been put on display besides providing the customers with display of art and music reports AIN.