Himalayan Bank Ltd And Sipradi Trading Signed Agreement

Himalayan Bank Ltd and Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd signed a vehicle financing Agreement. Jayandra Bikram Shah, chief manager and Anu Mani Dhamala, General Manager of Sipradi Trading, signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, Himalayan Bank will provide loan in concessional rate to those who purchase vehicles from Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd. According to a press release issued by the bank, the loan will be provided from bank’s branches from all over Nepal.