Nepal Approves SII’s ‘Covishield’ For Emergency Use Against Covid-19

Nepal Government has approved ‘Covishield’ vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India for emergency use against Covid-19 in Nepal.

The Department of Drug Administration (DDA) took the decision on usage of the vaccine which has already received an approval in India.

DDA had called for vaccine manufacturers to register their products for usage in Nepal.

The Serum Institute of India had tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture COVISHIELD, which was originally developed by a team of scientists at the University of Oxford.