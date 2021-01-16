Nepal Approves SII’s ‘Covishield’ For Emergency Use Against Covid-19

Nepal Approves SII’s ‘Covishield’ For Emergency Use Against Covid-19

Jan. 16, 2021, 3:32 p.m.

Nepal Government has approved ‘Covishield’ vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India for emergency use against Covid-19 in Nepal.

The Department of Drug Administration (DDA) took the decision on usage of the vaccine which has already received an approval in India.

DDA had called for vaccine manufacturers to register their products for usage in Nepal.

The Serum Institute of India had tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture COVISHIELD, which was originally developed by a team of scientists at the University of Oxford.

Agencies

PM Modi Launches “World’s Largest” Vaccination Campaign In India
Jan 16, 2021
Global Coronavirus Deaths Reaches 2 Million
Jan 16, 2021
Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Jan 15, 2021
Nepal-India Joint Commission Meeting Start
Jan 15, 2021
Kumbh Mela 2021 Begins In Haridwar : Importance Of World's Largest Religious Gathering
Jan 15, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 240 New Cases, 477 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Deaths Reaches 2 Million By Agencies 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 270 New Cases, 390 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 246 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 403 New Cases, 405 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 246 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

PM Modi Launches “World’s Largest” Vaccination Campaign In India By Agencies Jan 16, 2021
Weather Forecasting For January 16: Partly Cloudy In Province 2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 16, 2021
India Would Supply Nepal COVID-19 Vaccine In Priority Consideration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
Nepal-India Are Connected By Geography, History And Culture: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
UN Agencies In Asia-Pacific To announce Widening Impact Of Unaffordable Diets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2021
Foreign Minister Gyawali Held Meeting With India External Affairs Minister Jaishankar By Agencies Jan 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75