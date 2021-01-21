Prime Minister Oli Thanked PM Modi And Indian People For COVID-19 Vaccine

Prime Minister Oli Thanked PM Modi And Indian People For COVID-19 Vaccine

Jan. 21, 2021, 7:51 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for providing one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine called Covishield to Nepal. Receiving the vaccine from India, Prime Minister Oli said that the support given by India at this juncture is highly important. “We appreciate India’s crucial lifesaving support”, said Oli.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over one million doses of Covishield vaccine to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at Prime Miniter’s residence Baluwatar amid a function.

The first batch of vaccine arrived today. “India's #NeighborhoodFirst policy in action- honored to have handed over 1 million doses of Indian vaccines to Rt. Hon. Prime Minister @kpsharmaoli today afternoon. We will get through this together. #VaccineMaitri #NeighbourhoodFirst #PeopleFirst @MEAIndia @mohpnep,” tweets ambassador Kwatra. Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Committed To Protect Human Rights Of The People: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Jan 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 198 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 21, 2021
Minister Gyawali Stresses The Need To Ensure Easy And Affordable Access To Vaccines
Jan 21, 2021
India Hands Over One Million Covishield Vaccines To Nepal
Jan 21, 2021
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Announces Total 18.5 Percent Dividend
Jan 21, 2021

More on National

Nepal Is Committed To Protect Human Rights Of The People: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Nepali UN Peacekeepers Patrolling Highly Sensitive And Disputed Territory In Syria By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 26 minutes ago
President Bhandari And PM Oli Congratulate President Biden On Assumption Of The Office Of The United States By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 55 minutes ago
India Provides One Million Dosages Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal, First Batch To Arrive Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
CHINESE DELEGATION VISIT Security Concern By A Correspondent 4 days, 10 hours ago
Nepali Sherpa Make First K2 Winter Ascent By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

U.S., Staying In WHO, To Join COVID Vaccine Push For Poor Nations: Fauci By REUTERS Jan 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 198 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2021
Minister Gyawali Stresses The Need To Ensure Easy And Affordable Access To Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2021
India Hands Over One Million Covishield Vaccines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2021
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd Announces Total 18.5 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 336 New Cases, 226 Recovery And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75