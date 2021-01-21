Prime Minister Oli Thanked PM Modi And Indian People For COVID-19 Vaccine

Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for providing one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine called Covishield to Nepal. Receiving the vaccine from India, Prime Minister Oli said that the support given by India at this juncture is highly important. “We appreciate India’s crucial lifesaving support”, said Oli.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over one million doses of Covishield vaccine to Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at Prime Miniter’s residence Baluwatar amid a function.

The first batch of vaccine arrived today. “India's #NeighborhoodFirst policy in action- honored to have handed over 1 million doses of Indian vaccines to Rt. Hon. Prime Minister @kpsharmaoli today afternoon. We will get through this together. #VaccineMaitri #NeighbourhoodFirst #PeopleFirst @MEAIndia @mohpnep,” tweets ambassador Kwatra. Twitter