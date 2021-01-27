Embassy Of India Celebrated 72nd Republic Day

Embassy of India Kathmandu celebrated the 72nd Republic Day of India organizing various programs. The celebrations began with hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra who then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion.

The Ambassador felicitated Veer Nari, war widows and next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth NRs. 3.68 crore and a blanket to each. The Embassy also gifted books to 50 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal.

Later in the day, the Ambassador hosted a reception at India House. Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion India-Nepal Alumni Network 'Sampark' along with website www.samparkbharatnepal.com was launched by former President of Nepal Ram Baran Yadav in the presence of other distinguished alumni.

The event was attended by prominent leaders, officials, artist, journalists and public personalities who have studied in India. They were felicitated for their significant contribution to strengthening people-to-people links between India and Nepal.

During the occasion the top three prize winners of ‘Maitri Through My Lens Photography Contest’, organized by Embassy of India, were handed over certificates and cheques.