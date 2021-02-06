Almost 130 Nations Yet To Start Vaccinations: WHO

The head of the World Health Organization says almost 130 countries have yet to administer any coronavirus vaccines. Combined, they have a population of about 2.5 billion.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking on Friday. He said more than three quarters of vaccinations have been concentrated in just 10 countries.

He also pointed out that all governments must protect their own people. But he added that once countries have vaccinated health workers and the elderly, the best way to protect the rest of the population is to share doses with other countries.

He called on nations to provide vaccines to the COVAX Facility, an international framework aimed at ensuring fair distribution, after priority groups have been inoculated.