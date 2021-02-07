Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand Triggers Massive Flood

Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand Triggers Massive Flood

Feb. 7, 2021, 3:58 p.m.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off this morning near Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, resulting in a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river (one of the source rivers if River Ganga) and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas report India Today.

According to India Today, around 100-150 people are missing following the flash floods, which damaged the Rishiganga Power Project in Tapovan area and have endangered the lives of people living along the banks of Dhauli Ganga. The flooding has also washed away the Joshimath-Malari bridge.

Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There are fears of further damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages along the river have been evacuated and people have been moved to safer areas. An alert has been sounded in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh for areas along River Ganga.

powerproject.jpg

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos.

He said the water level in the Alaknanda, another tributary of the Ganga, is one metre above normal but the flow was reducing gradually. He added that all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert", reported news agency ANI.

We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in twitter

Agencies

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst : At least 125 Missing, 7 Bodies Recovered
Feb 07, 2021
Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder
Feb 07, 2021
Nepal Administered Les Than 200000 COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In First 10 Days
Feb 07, 2021
WHO Advice In Vaccinations
Feb 07, 2021
Construction Of Head Works Of Melamchi Water Supply To Complete In Two Months
Feb 06, 2021

More on India

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst : At least 125 Missing, 7 Bodies Recovered By Agencies 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
India Asks States To Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination By REUTERS 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nepal Top Recipient Of India Aid By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
Minor Blast Near Israel Embassy In New Delhi: States, Airports On Alert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
India Celebnrates Republic Day 2021 By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
PM Modi Launches “World’s Largest” Vaccination Campaign In India By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
NIBL Facilitated Ten K2 Summiteers And Provide One Million Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2021
Nepal Administered Les Than 200000 COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In First 10 Days By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
China Approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine For General Public Use By REUTERS Feb 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75