South Africa Suspends Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Roll-Out

South Africa Suspends Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Roll-Out

Feb. 8, 2021, 7:41 a.m.

South Africa has suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in its immunisation programme until a committee of scientists advises on the best way to proceed.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement on Sunday came after trial data showed the vaccine developed by drugmaker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford offered only limited protection against mild and moderate disease caused by the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

The government had intended to soon roll the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot out to healthcare workers, after receiving 1 million doses produced by the Serum Institute of India on Monday.

Instead, it will offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts consider how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed.

“When new information is brought to light and viruses change and mutate, decisions need to be made. This is possibly why the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout is on hold for now. In the next few weeks, South Africa will have the J&J and Pfizer vaccine,” The Independent Online website quoted Mkhize as saying.

The University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, which conducted the trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, said in a statement on Sunday that the vaccine “provides minimal protection against mild-moderate COVID-19 infection” from the variant, which is dominant in South Africa.

But in a full paper due to be published on Monday, AstraZeneca said none of the 2,000 participants near the age of 31 developed serious symptoms. That could mean it will still have an effect on severe disease, although there is not yet enough data to make a definitive judgement.

The data, which has not yet undergone peer review, “appear to confirm the theoretical observation that mutations in the virus seen in South Africa will allow ongoing transmission of the virus in vaccinated populations”, it said.

“Protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalisation or death could not be assessed in this study as the target population were at low risk.”

An AstraZeneca spokesman also said the company has started adapting its vaccine against the variant and “will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for autumn delivery should it be needed”.

Source: Aljazeera

Agencies

Nepal’s Progress In SDG Moderate
Feb 08, 2021
Anti-Government Protests Grow In Myanmar
Feb 08, 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst : At least 125 Missing, 7 Bodies Recovered
Feb 07, 2021
Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder
Feb 07, 2021
Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand Triggers Massive Flood
Feb 07, 2021

More on Health

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 22 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases, 260 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 40 minutes ago
Nepal Administered Les Than 200000 COVID-19 Vaccine Jab In First 10 Days By Agencies 1 day ago
China Approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine For General Public Use By REUTERS 1 day ago
WHO Advice In Vaccinations By Agencies 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 66 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Progress In SDG Moderate By Agencies Feb 08, 2021
Anti-Government Protests Grow In Myanmar By Agencies Feb 08, 2021
Weather Update For February 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2021
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst : At least 125 Missing, 7 Bodies Recovered By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
Bhagirrathi Was raped Before Murder By Agencies Feb 07, 2021
Glacier Burst In Uttarakhand Triggers Massive Flood By Agencies Feb 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75