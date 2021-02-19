JICA Launch New Technical Cooperation Project In Hydropower Sector

JICA’s New Technical Cooperation Project In Hydropower Sector for Sustainable development of energy sector in Nepal

Feb. 19, 2021, 5:10 p.m.

The new Technical Cooperation Project, “The project for the Integrated Power System Development Plan of Nepal” was agreed between The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation. The project will contribute to the achievement of SDGs 7 “Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all”.

Nepal will be bearing a problem of accommodating the rapidly increasing surplus of domestic power generation in near future. The project aims to develop the capacity of the policy and organizational entities necessary for smooth and sustainable export of the electricity generated by domestic hydropower to Neighbouring countries.

The project will also harmonize the existing Transmission Master Plan and other plans (i.e Distribution and Generation) based on the prospective project for domestic/international market targetted to the year 2040.

The project will serve as a catalyst for incentivizing the private sector and FDI by analyzing the demand and supply forecast at the different economic growth rates and probable demand at the neighboring market for effective investment. It also aims at enforcing the rules and regulations, and implementation of the development plan in a harmonized manner with respect to formulate the governance mechanism, vision and guiding principle for power sector development.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Registers 34 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 19, 2021
Japan Extends Assistance To WFP In Nepal
Feb 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 97 New Cases 114 Recovery And 3 Deaths
Feb 19, 2021
Democracy Is Not Merely A Periodical Elections: Former King Gyanendra
Feb 19, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For February 19 Across Nepal
Feb 19, 2021

More on Economy

PRITHVI BAHADUR PANDE Committed For Cause By A Correspondent 2 days, 8 hours ago
NEPAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY Inauguration Spree By A Correspondent 4 days, 11 hours ago
Expansion And Strengthening Of Distribution System Is A Main Priority: MD Shakya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Minister Finance Revises Budget To Rs 1344.6 Billion By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Hitendra Dev Shakya Appointed As The MD Of NEA By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal’s Progress In SDG Moderate By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Registers 34 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2021
Japan Extends Assistance To WFP In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2021
Hindurastra ? By Hemang Dixit Feb 19, 2021
Why Upstream And Downstream Linkage In The River System Can’t Be Ignored? By Pratik Poudel Feb 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 97 New Cases 114 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2021
COVID-19 VACCINATION CAMPIAGN First Success By A Correspondent Feb 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75