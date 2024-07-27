Japan, China Foreign Ministers Meet In Laos

July 27, 2024, 9:22 a.m.

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko has met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of ASEAN-related foreign ministers' meetings in Laos.

Kamikawa and Wang last met in the South Korean city of Busan in November.

Wang said, "China will pursue the development of bilateral relations in a healthy and stable manner."

Kamikawa said, "The two countries share many possibilities while facing difficult issues. We need to continue dialogue on multiple levels in a steady and tenacious manner."

Kamikawa also called for an end to China's suspension of Japanese seafood imports.

China took the measure in response to Japan discharging treated and diluted water into the sea from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The two ministers touched on the continuing working-level talks on the release, and dialogue involving experts. They agreed to accelerate the process of settling the issue.

Kamikawa also strongly urged Beijing to respond to matters of bilateral concern, including removing a buoy China placed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, quickly releasing Japanese nationals detained in China, and addressing tensions in the East China Sea.

Agencies

