EU Ambassador To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Paid A Courtesy Call On Rana

Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal Ms. Veronique Lorenzo paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba on Friday. Various aspects of Nepal-EU relations were discussed in the meeting.

In her X, ambassador Ms. Veronique Lorenzo writes in her X wall, “Excellent conversation with Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba around Nepal’s priorities, and European and Nepal 50 years of friendship and our continued commitment to work together.”