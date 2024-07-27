139 People Died In The Disaster

139 People Died In The Disaster

July 27, 2024, 9:35 a.m.

As of Friday (July 26) afternoon, 139 people have died in the country due to weather-related disasters.

According to the Central Police News Room, two people died in Kathmandu Valley, 22 in Koshi, six in Madhes, 29 in Bagmati, 38 in Gandaki, 24 in Lumbini, eight in Karnali and 10 in Sudurpaschim Province due to floods and landslides.

Two each in Koshi and Bagmati provinces and one each in Gandaki and Karnali provinces have gone missing in the flood. The police said that the search for the missing is continuing. One hundred and fifty-six people were injured in the disaster.

A total of 184 houses were inundated due to the flood, while 238 houses, 86 sheds, 43 bridges, two schools and two government offices were damaged. 4 thousand 30 households have been displaced due to the disaster.

