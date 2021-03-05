Italy Blocks Vaccine Shipment For Australia

Italy Blocks Vaccine Shipment For Australia

March 5, 2021, 7:51 a.m.

Italy has blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine bound for Australia.

This is the first time that vaccine exports have been prevented under new EU rules introduced in January.

The Italian government announced on Thursday that it had stopped the export after AstraZeneca had requested permission to send about 250,000 doses from a plant in the country.

The new EU scheme requires pharmaceutical companies to obtain authorization for exports out of the bloc from the member state where the vaccine is produced.

The Italian government says the decision was made due to a persistent shortage of vaccines and delays in delivery in Italy and the EU.

It also cites the higher number of doses for Australia compared with the amount supplied to Italy and the EU.

Agencies

Melamchi Water To Reach Kathmandu On Saturday, Urged Locals To Cautions
Mar 05, 2021
Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Project To Irrigate 120.000 Hectors Of Land In Province 2
Mar 05, 2021
Buddha Air To Fly On Janakpur-Ayodhya Route
Mar 05, 2021
8.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New Zealand
Mar 05, 2021
Governemnt And Bilap-Led Maoist Agree On 3-Point Agreement
Mar 04, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 107 New Cases 78 Recoveries And 0 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 15 minutes ago
COVID-19 Vaccine Centers In Kathmandu Distict By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 45 minutes ago
How A Changing Virus Is Reshaping Scientists’ Views On COVID-19 By REUTERS 1 day, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 56 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 87 New Cases 62 Recoveries And 233 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi Water To Reach Kathmandu On Saturday, Urged Locals To Cautions By Agencies Mar 05, 2021
Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Project To Irrigate 120.000 Hectors Of Land In Province 2 By Agencies Mar 05, 2021
Buddha Air To Fly On Janakpur-Ayodhya Route By Agencies Mar 05, 2021
8.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New Zealand By Agencies Mar 05, 2021
Weather Update And Forecast For March 5 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2021
India Provides Grant For The Construction Of New School Building In Butwal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75