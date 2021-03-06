Mayors Sign Project Implementation Agreement

Mayors Sign Project Implementation Agreement

March 6, 2021, 7:33 a.m.

Mayors of 29 plus municipalities signed Nepal Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project implementation agreement. World Bank Finance Nepal Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project strengthen service delivery and post-COVID-19 recovery.

“With the signing of the agreements, the municipalities are entering the stage of project implementation to make cities more livable, resilient & inclusive, to benefit 2 million people & support post-#COVID19 recovery,” tweeted World Bank’s Country,” Twitted Faris H. Hadad-Zervos, World Bank’s Country Director

“The signing of the project participation agreement with Mayors of 29+ municipalities from #Nepal’s strategic urban centers is a proud moment for the World Bank-financed Nepal Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project to strengthen service delivery & post-COVID-19 recovery.”

“As I sign the project participation agreement, I look forward to improving the governance, management; staff capacity & accountability of my municipality & help ppl enjoy the fruits of improved service delivery.” Shiva Prasad Dhakal, Mayor, Sundar Haraicha Municipality, Morang.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Graduates Share KOICA’s Master Degree Scholarship Experience
Mar 06, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy Province Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Mar 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 58 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases 83 Recoveries And 0 Deaths
Mar 05, 2021
Nepal’s Muskan Khatun Wins 2021 International Women of Courage Award
Mar 05, 2021

More on Economy

Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Project To Irrigate 120.000 Hectors Of Land In Province 2 By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Smarter Food Policy Could Boost Health And Economic Recovery Of Asian Cities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
World Employment And Social Outlook 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Nepal’s First Solar Power Plant Adds10 Megawatt Solar Power To National Grid By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Investment Bank Reached At 35 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
The World Bank To Provide US$ 45 Million To Promote Sustainable Livelihoods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Tokyo Olympic Committee Is Now Preparing For The Coming Summer By Keshab Poudel Mar 06, 2021
Nepali Graduates Share KOICA’s Master Degree Scholarship Experience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2021
Nepal To Start Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine From April 20 By Agencies Mar 06, 2021
China Unveils Plan For HK Electoral Reform By Agencies Mar 06, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy Province Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2021
Biplav-Led Nepal Communist Party Signed Three Point Agreement Agreeing To Join Peaceful Politics By Agencies Mar 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75