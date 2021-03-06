Mayors Sign Project Implementation Agreement

Mayors of 29 plus municipalities signed Nepal Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project implementation agreement. World Bank Finance Nepal Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project strengthen service delivery and post-COVID-19 recovery.

“With the signing of the agreements, the municipalities are entering the stage of project implementation to make cities more livable, resilient & inclusive, to benefit 2 million people & support post-#COVID19 recovery,” tweeted World Bank’s Country,” Twitted Faris H. Hadad-Zervos, World Bank’s Country Director

“The signing of the project participation agreement with Mayors of 29+ municipalities from #Nepal’s strategic urban centers is a proud moment for the World Bank-financed Nepal Urban Governance and Infrastructure Project to strengthen service delivery & post-COVID-19 recovery.”

“As I sign the project participation agreement, I look forward to improving the governance, management; staff capacity & accountability of my municipality & help ppl enjoy the fruits of improved service delivery.” Shiva Prasad Dhakal, Mayor, Sundar Haraicha Municipality, Morang.